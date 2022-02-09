Shopify (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

