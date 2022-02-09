Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $16.08. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 13,504 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

