Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Boosted by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up approximately 2.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.28% of Shift4 Payments worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

FOUR stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,924. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.