Shelton Capital Management Sells 123 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 70,435.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 127,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $9.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.46. 48,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,896. The stock has a market cap of $245.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

