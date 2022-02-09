Shelton Capital Management Has $9.12 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,302 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Oracle by 891.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 222,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

