Shelton Capital Management Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877,230. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

