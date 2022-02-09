Shelton Capital Management Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,366,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

