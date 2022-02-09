Shelton Capital Management Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

ATVI traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 558,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

