Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 74,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

