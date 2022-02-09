Shell plc Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHEL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

SHEL opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Shell has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

