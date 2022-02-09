SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases 19 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,242,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,505 shares of company stock worth $22,551,321 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB traded up $13.74 on Wednesday, reaching $649.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $663.37 and a 200-day moving average of $651.38.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

