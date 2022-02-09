SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $459,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.2% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,551,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $13.74 on Wednesday, hitting $649.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.38.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.