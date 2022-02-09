Sentinel (DVPN) Market Cap Reaches $54.23 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $54.23 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,549,588,497 coins and its circulating supply is 6,656,990,429 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.