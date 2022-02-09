Senior (LON:SNR) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 137 ($1.85) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £606.06 million and a PE ratio of -20.35. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.52). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

