SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SelectQuote traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.36. 26,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,188,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLQT. Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SelectQuote by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SelectQuote by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 89,378 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.