SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.54) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.73) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.09 ($18.41).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,269 ($17.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.58.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

