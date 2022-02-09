Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:SCU opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 660.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

