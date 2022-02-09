Scott Fenster Sells 1,102 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EQR stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

