Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.06 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

