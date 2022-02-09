Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

