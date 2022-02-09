Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1,174.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

