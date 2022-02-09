Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRM stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
