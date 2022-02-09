Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

