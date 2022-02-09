Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 8,538 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $800.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

