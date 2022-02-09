Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of SCHL opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.