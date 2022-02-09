Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 3,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 501,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

