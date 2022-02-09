Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.90. Sappi shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 560 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

