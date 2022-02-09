Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

