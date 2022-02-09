Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 9.8%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 30,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,869,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

