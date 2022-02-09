Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 65.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE SMM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,787. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $226,235.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 625,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,765 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

