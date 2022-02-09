Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 117.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Safehold were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 248.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Safehold by 54.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of -0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 213,901 shares of company stock worth $15,087,999. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

