Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,314,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Safe Bulkers worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $463.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

