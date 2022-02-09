Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Up 42.9%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) shot up 42.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 183,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 37,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$41.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Rugby Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rugby Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.