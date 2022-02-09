Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.20.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.