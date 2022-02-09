Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Rover Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.