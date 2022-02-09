Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,700 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the second quarter valued at $757,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,464,000.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

ANEW stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $48.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.