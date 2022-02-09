Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,077 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

