Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 413.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

