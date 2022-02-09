Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CBAY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

