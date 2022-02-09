Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

