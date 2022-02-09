Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.66

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.66 and last traded at C$50.44, with a volume of 95960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.02.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,072 shares of company stock worth $6,908,909.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

