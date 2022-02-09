RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.31. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 14,246 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.