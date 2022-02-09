Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. 14,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.