Revomon Price Up 19% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.06 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.10 or 0.07071631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.24 or 1.00349295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00054686 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006373 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.