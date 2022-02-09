Reviewing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 39.22% 9.26% 1.43% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

WesBanco has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $617.75 million 3.77 $242.26 million $3.52 10.47 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

WesBanco beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

