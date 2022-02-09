Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

