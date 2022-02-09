ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,367,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 8,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

