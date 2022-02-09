Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RSVR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 156,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,073. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
About Reservoir Media
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
