Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exelon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

