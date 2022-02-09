Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. M/I Homes has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $74.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.